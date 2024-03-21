Centamin said its pretax profit jumped on higher gold prices and output, and backed its guidance for the year ahead. The U.K. gold miner with projects in Egypt and Ivory Coast said Thursday that …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by Gold Editor (see all)
- Gold price holds onto gains as expectations for Fed rate cuts in June deepens - March 21, 2024
- Gold price breaks $2,200 for first time - March 21, 2024
- Centamin Profit Jumps on Gold Price Surge, Backs Guidance - March 21, 2024