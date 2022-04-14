Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Centerra Gold (NYSE:CGAU – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Monday morning, Zacks.com reports. According to …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by Gold Editor (see all)
- TanGold Achieves Low Cash Costs and Significant Gross Margin on Gold Sales - April 14, 2022
- Centerra Gold (NYSE:CGAU) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research - April 14, 2022
- How Does the Gold Trading Market Look in 2022? - April 14, 2022