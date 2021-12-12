Centerra Gold Inc. ( TSE:CG) shareholders have seen the share price descend 18% over the month. But that shouldn’t obscure the pleasing returns achieved by shareholders over the last three years.
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by Gold Editor (see all)
- Centerra Gold (TSE:CG) shareholders have earned a 20% CAGR over the last three years - December 12, 2021
- Investing in collectable Lego could be more lucrative than gold, says study - December 12, 2021
- U.S. Gold (NASDAQ:USAU) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research - December 12, 2021