Physical gold purchases may have bolstered gold prices gains in in January, according to the World Gold Council (WGC). The organisation said that bullion prices gained 6.1% in January to end the month …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by Gold Editor (see all)
- Central Bank Buying May Have Boosted Gold Prices In January – World Gold Council - February 9, 2023
- Gold Price Forecast – Gold Markets Give Up Early Gains Again - February 9, 2023
- Gold prices higher for 4th day as investors await U.S. January inflation report - February 9, 2023