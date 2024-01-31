Total demand for gold, including over-the-counter markets, reached a record of 4,899 tons last year, driving a rally in prices, according to the report. Gold prices averaged $1,940.54 a troy ounce in …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by Gold Editor (see all)
- Investor Safe Havens in an Economic Downturn: Gold, Silver & Precious Metals - January 31, 2024
- Gold Prices Surge Ahead of Fed Interest Rate Decision – What’s Next? - January 31, 2024
- Gold futures rise Rs 53 to Rs 62,500/10 g - January 31, 2024