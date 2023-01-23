In 2022, central banks will have purchased the largest amount of gold in recent history. According to the World Gold Council, central bank purchases of gold have reached a level not seen since 1967.
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by Gold Editor (see all)
- Central Banks Turn to Gold as Losses Mount - January 23, 2023
- Gold: $2,000 An Ounce Seems Like Only A Matter Of Time (Technical Analysis) - January 23, 2023
- VIDEO: Why invest in gold as part of your portfolio? - January 23, 2023