While most observers still believe a default is unlikely to happen, other analysts previously told Insider that a default would lift gold and could even send it to a new record high. Get the latest …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by Gold Editor (see all)
- Central banks will keep buying gold as dollar sanctions shift long-term strategies on currency reserves - May 21, 2023
- Gold Market Report News Headlines | Reuters - May 21, 2023
- Iran’s Bahar Azadi gold coin price up - May 21, 2023