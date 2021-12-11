Chaarat Gold Holdings Limited (LON:CGH)’s stock price crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 22.44 ($0.30) and traded as low …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by Gold Editor (see all)
- Chaarat Gold (LON:CGH) Stock Price Crosses Below 200-Day Moving Average of $22.44 - December 11, 2021
- Food, fuel & gold prices up in Kabul markets - December 11, 2021
- Forget About Gold: Study Says Investing in Lego Sets Will Earn You More Money - December 11, 2021