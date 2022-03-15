M ajor commodity prices, including oil and gold, retreated sharply from the near-term highs amid positivity towards ceasefire talks over Russia and Ukraine war. The WTI futures pl …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by Gold Editor (see all)
- Charts of the Day – Oil and gold test key supports, Dow seeks for a bottom reversal - March 14, 2022
- PRECIOUS-Gold eases as yields surge ahead of Fed meeting - March 14, 2022
- Does Amani Gold (ASX:ANL) Have A Healthy Balance Sheet? - March 14, 2022