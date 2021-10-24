A CHEF is spoofing Salt Bae’s pricey dishes by selling a £12.50 pork pie covered in gold leaf. Gareth Mason’s Lancastrian menu also offers chips and butties coated in the precious metal. Bae, real …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by Gold Editor (see all)
- Chef spoofs Salt Bae’s £1,450 steak by selling £12.50 pork pie covered in gold leaf - October 24, 2021
- Govt notifies Sovereign Gold Bond Scheme 2021-22 - October 24, 2021
- Gold Exchange: A new investment avenue for Indians? - October 24, 2021