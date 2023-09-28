Gold in China dropped the most in three years, all but closing a large gap with international prices that has persisted for weeks.
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by Gold Editor (see all)
- China Gold Prices Plunge the Most Since 2020, Curbing Record Premium - September 28, 2023
- UAE: Gold Prices See Another Big Drop In Dubai On Thursday - September 28, 2023
- Kerala Gold Rate Today: Huge Dip In Prices Today, First Time Since March 2023; Check Details - September 28, 2023