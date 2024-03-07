China’s central bank added gold to its reserves for a 16th straight month in January, extending a long buying spree that’s helped to support the precious metal’s surge to a record high.
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by Gold Editor (see all)
- China Splurges on Gold For a 16th Month as Price Hits Record - March 7, 2024
- Gold Price Forecast: US Jobs Data to Energize Rally or Squash It, Possible Scenarios - March 7, 2024
- Why Costco is selling gold bars and silver coins - March 7, 2024