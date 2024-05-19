The prospective outlook for Chinas economy, combined with speculation of Quantitative Easing (QE) in the regions real estate industry, is expected to have an impact on Bitcoin (BTC) and gold prices and liquidity in
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by Gold Editor (see all)
- China To Drive Next Rally in Bitcoin, Gold Prices: Tapiero’s Bold Predictions - May 19, 2024
- Gold Prices Forecast: Will China Stimulus and Rate Cut Hopes Persist? - May 19, 2024
- Gold Prices Surge To USD 2,414 Per Ounce - May 19, 2024