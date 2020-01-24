China virus fears spook U.S. shares, oil prices

U.S. shares and crude prices fell sharply on Friday as investors moved into safe-haven assets amid concerns that a spreading virus from China would curb travel and hurt economic demand. MSCI’s gauge …
