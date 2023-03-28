BEIJING, March 28 (Xinhua) — China’s benchmark prices for spot interbank gold transactions were down Tuesday, according to the China Foreign Exchange Trade System. The benchmark price for gold that …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by Gold Editor (see all)
- China’s benchmark interbank gold prices down Tuesday - March 27, 2023
- Gold Could Find It Tough to Crack $2000 - March 27, 2023
- Gold Price Forecast: XAU/USD rebound appears elusive amid firmer United States Treasury yields - March 27, 2023