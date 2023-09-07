BEIJING, Sept. 7 (Xinhua) — China’s benchmark prices for spot interbank gold transactions were lower Thursday, according to the China Foreign Exchange Trade System.
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by Gold Editor (see all)
- China’s benchmark interbank gold prices lower Thursday - September 6, 2023
- 3 Stocks to Make the Most of the Surge in Crude Oil Prices - September 6, 2023
- Gold Price Forecast: XAU/USD hovers around 200-day SMA, upside potential seems limited - September 6, 2023