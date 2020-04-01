The nation-wide shutdown in China due to the coronavirus outbreak shunned the gold buyers away from the malls, freezing the domestic bullion market. China is the world’s biggest gold consumer, per …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
China’s gold demand drops as buyers stay away amid coronavirus-led shutdown
The nation-wide shutdown in China due to the coronavirus outbreak shunned the gold buyers away from the malls, freezing the domestic bullion market. China is the world’s biggest gold consumer, per …