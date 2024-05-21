China’s bullion imports slowed last month as demand in the world’s biggest consumer begins to buckle in the face of record prices.Most Read from BloombergHims Debuts $199 Weight-Loss Shots at 85% Disc
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by Gold Editor (see all)
- China’s Gold Imports Slow as Record Prices Temper Demand - May 21, 2024
- Some central banks have sold gold at record prices, cashing in on the global boom - May 21, 2024
- 10 reasons why gold is gleaming more than ever - May 21, 2024