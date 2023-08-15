(Bloomberg) — China’s gold price is rising against levels in London, a trend that local traders say is due to government curbs on imports of the precious metal.
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by Gold Editor (see all)
- China’s Gold Prices Rise Higher Than Rest of World Due to Import Curbs - August 15, 2023
- Gold prices slide to 1-month lows as rising bond yields heap pressure on metals - August 15, 2023
- Steppe Gold stock price poised for big gains after 2Q results: analysts - August 15, 2023