China’s official gold reserves rose to 69.62 million ounces at the end of August, up from 68.69 million ounces a month earlier, marking the tenth consecutive month of incline, according to the State Administration of Foreign Exchange on Thursday.
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by Gold Editor (see all)
- China’s gold reserves rise in August - September 7, 2023
- Gold and silver prices today: Yellow metal at risk on potential US Fed rate hike - September 7, 2023
- Gold Rate Falls In India: Check Latest 22 Carat Price On September 7 - September 7, 2023