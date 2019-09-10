Gold prices may rally to a record above $2,000 an ounce in the next two years, according to Citigroup Inc., which gave a laundry list of positive drivers including rising risks of a global recession …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by Gold Editor (see all)
- Citigroup Says Gold May Top Record - September 10, 2019
- Gold drops for fourth session as improved risk appetite weighs - September 10, 2019
- PRECIOUS-Gold drops for 4th session as improved risk appetite weighs - September 10, 2019