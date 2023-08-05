CI Gold Bullion Fund ETF Hg CAD opened trading today at $24.39 and closed at $24.39. Intraday prices ranged from a low of $24.39 to a high of $24.39. The price boosted 0.25 percent from the previous …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by Gold Editor (see all)
- Closing Bell: CI Gold Bullion Fund ETF Hg CAD up on Friday (VALT) - August 5, 2023
- 12-Month Price Target For Gold Resource Corporation (AMEX:GORO) Now Sits At $3.25 - August 5, 2023
- Petrol prices up, gold down in Kabul markets - August 5, 2023