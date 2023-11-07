Today in trading, Freeman Gold Corp shares closed at $0.03 after opening the day at $0.03. prices ranged from $0.03 to $0.03. Shares rose 150.00 percent from the previous day’s close of $0.01. During the day across North America, the TSX Composite closed …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by Gold Editor (see all)
- Gold Price Analysis: XAU/USD extending declines into $1,950 - November 8, 2023
- Oil prices head for back-to-back losses, holding ground at a more than 3-month low - November 8, 2023
- Gold Price Forecast: XAU/USD tests $1,950 as investors drop safe-haven assets - November 8, 2023