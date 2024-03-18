In trading today, K2 Gold Corp opened at $0.07 and closed at $None. prices ranged from $0.07 to $0.07. Shares dipped -6.67 percent from the previous day’s close of $0 …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by Gold Editor (see all)
- India Gold price today: Gold declines, according to MCX data - March 18, 2024
- Closing Bell: K2 Gold Corp down on Monday (KTO) - March 18, 2024
- Gold Price Forecast: XAU/USD remains undeterred by the waning outlook for a rate cut – ANZ - March 18, 2024