LAUNCESTON, Australia, Jan 30- One of the few beneficiaries from the outbreak of a deadly new coronavirus in China has been gold, which is fulfilling its customary role as a safe haven. While this is …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by Gold Editor (see all)
- GLOBAL MARKETS-Shares slump on China virus economic concerns, gold gains - February 1, 2020
- COLUMN-Gold gets initial lift from China virus, but may take longer-term hit: Russell - February 1, 2020
- PRECIOUS-Gold inches down as WHO eases virus fears, but set for monthly gain - February 1, 2020