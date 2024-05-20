That was always the case with commodities famous for wild swings and wild market behavior caused by everything from the Four Horseman of the Apocalypse to market manipulation. The 1970s was a special …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by Gold Editor (see all)
- Gold prices are at yet another record high. That means rate cuts are coming soon - May 20, 2024
- Gold prices have hit a record high - May 20, 2024
- Gold and sIlver prices continue record high runs - May 20, 2024