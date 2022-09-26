Gold prices were pinned two-and-a-half-year low. Silver reached nearly 3-week low. Crude oil became the cheapest in 8 months. Copper and zinc fell to 2-month low. Aluminum fell to 18-month low. Palm …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by Gold Editor (see all)
- Gold Price Forecast – Gold Markets Bounce From Extreme Lows - September 26, 2022
- Commodities Live: Chaos In Commodity Market; Gold, Silver, Crude, Metals, Palm Oil Prices Sharply Falls - September 26, 2022
- Iran’s Bahar Azadi gold coin price again falling - September 26, 2022