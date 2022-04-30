The second phase of hallmarking of gold will start from June 1. Due to the rise in the price of gold globally, gold has strengthened in the domestic market today. Gold was trading near ₹ 52,003 and …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by Gold Editor (see all)
- Commodities Live: Gold, Silver Prices Surge, Check out the latest rates here - April 29, 2022
- Gold price dips as dollar climbs to 20-year high - April 29, 2022
- Gold price dips as dollar climbs to 20-year high. Should you buy? - April 29, 2022