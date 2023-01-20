There has been a record-breaking rise in gold prices in the domestic market for the second consecutive week. Gold touched a record level of Rs 56,850 in the domestic market. In the global market, the …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by Gold Editor (see all)
- Commodities Live: Gold Soars To Record High Of Rs 56,850 Per 10 Grams, Will The Price Go Up To Rs 60,000? - January 20, 2023
- Gold Price Forecast: XAU/USD could fall, weak imports to confirm low buying interest in China – Commerzbank - January 20, 2023
- Gold futures gain Rs 199 to Rs 56,745/10 gm - January 20, 2023