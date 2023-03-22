India buys gold on Gudi Padwa as prices come off Rs 2000/10gms in 2 days. Thinking of gold as an investment option? What are the ways to buy? Catch the latest in commodities with Manisha Gupta.
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by Gold Editor (see all)
- Commodities Live: India Buys Gold On Gudi Padwa As Prices Comes Off; Should You Invest? - March 22, 2023
- Gold price today: 10 grams of 24-carat sold at Rs 59,130; silver at Rs 72,100 per kilo - March 22, 2023
- Switzerland’s Gold Exports to China, India Rebound in February as Prices Fall - March 22, 2023