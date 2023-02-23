The Fed indicated to increase the rates even further, due to which there is an atmosphere of volatility in the commodity market. On MCX, Gold futures traded below Rs 55,800 and the price dropped by …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by Gold Editor (see all)
- Harmony to boost interim earnings up to 40% after rand, gold price moves in favour - February 23, 2023
- Commodities Live: Silver, Gold Prices Continue To Suffer From Us Dollar’s Strength - February 23, 2023
- Gold price forecast: gold bugs & equity investors are on the same team (and that’s weird!) - February 23, 2023