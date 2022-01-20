The crude oil price has come off its high but still trading close to a 7-year high. This is the profit-taking that has come in crude oil after the US administration pledges to continue to try to keep …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by Gold Editor (see all)
- Gold Price Forecast: XAU/USD sits at two-month highs of $1,845 despite firmer yields - January 19, 2022
- Commodities round-up: Crude oil price near 7-year high; gold, silver back in action - January 19, 2022
- Ground Breakers: Gold hits top price since November, LNG boom drives record quarter at Woodside - January 19, 2022