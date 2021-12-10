Commodities round-up: Gold under pressure as investors await US inflation data

The US inflation data is expected later today but ahead of that US dollar strengthened and that is weighing on commodities. Gold prices continue to trade below USD 1,780 per ounce; USD 1,800 per ounce …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by Gold Editor (see all)
- Gold price today struggles near key level, silver flat. Check latest rates - December 9, 2021
- Gold Price Forecast: XAU/USD edges higher within consolidation territory - December 9, 2021
- Is it worth including gold in your investment portfolio? - December 9, 2021