How are bullion, agricultural commodities, and industrial metals faring today? We bring you the latest updates from the world of commodities.
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by Gold Editor (see all)
- Gold slides as US jobs data dampens bets of early rate cut - February 5, 2024
- Gold Prices Forecast: Struggling as Dollar Strengthens, Treasury Yields Soar - February 5, 2024
- Commodity Capsule: Gold Prices Dip as Strong US Jobs Data Dampens Rate Cut Hopes - February 5, 2024