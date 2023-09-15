Commodity Capsule: Gold Prices Fall as Inflation and Rate Hikes Loom Zee Business Video Team | Updated: September 15, 2023 17:18 pm How are bullion, agricultural commodities, and industrial metals faring today?
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by Gold Editor (see all)
- Commodity Capsule: Gold Prices Fall as Inflation and Rate Hikes Loom - September 15, 2023
- Gold price rebounds as Fed seems done hiking interest rates - September 15, 2023
- Hawkish stance of US Fed likely to keep gold prices muted - September 15, 2023