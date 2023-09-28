How are bullion, agricultural commodities, and industrial metals faring today? We bring you the latest updates from the world of commodities.
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by Gold Editor (see all)
- PRECIOUS-Gold holds near 6-month low as higher US rates bite - September 28, 2023
- Gold price extends losses amid headwinds from strong US Dollar, yields - September 28, 2023
- Commodity Capsule: Gold Prices Plummet to 6-Month Lows as Dollar and Treasury Yields Soar - September 28, 2023