Today the shine of gold has faded in the market. There has been a huge fall in the prices of gold today. Gold on MCX has reached near ₹ 59000. Also there is pressure in crude.
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by Gold Editor (see all)
- Gold vs. Platinum PSUs: How to Know Which Is Best For You - September 7, 2023
- Commodity Live: Gold prices fall in MCX, Crude shows pressure from upper levels - September 7, 2023
- Market watch: Egypt’s bourse keeps breaking records on Thursday; gold prices rise - September 7, 2023