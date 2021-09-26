Commodity outlook: Gold may slide to Rs 45,000- Rs 44,500/10 gm in coming week

Gold prices ended flat last week to settle at Rs 45,995 per 10 gram as Federal Reserve hinted at early tapering. Further, weak retail demand, and rupee depreciation, too, impacted the price. The …
