TORONTO — Commodity price gains helped lift Canada’s main stock index and … February natural gas contract was up 60.8 cents at US$4.86 per mmBTU. The February gold contract was up US$8.80 at …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by Gold Editor (see all)
- Commodity prices help lift S&P/TSX composite. loonie despite surging U.S. inflation - January 13, 2022
- Gold price today: 10 grams of 24-carat sold at Rs 48,940; silver reaches Rs 65,000 per kilo - January 13, 2022
- Gold eases as U.S. yields edge higher; stumbling dollar caps losses - January 13, 2022