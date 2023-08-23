Precious metal prices rose on Wednesday, with gold extending gains for a fourth straight session, while investors looked forward to comments from Federal Reserve officials …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by Gold Editor (see all)
- TSX futures up on higher gold prices; retail sales data in focus - August 23, 2023
- Gold Price Outlook: XAU/USD Gains as Yields Ease Ahead of Jackson Hole - August 23, 2023
- Commodity Roundup: Gold, copper rise; oil prices edge lower ahead of Jackson Hole - August 23, 2023