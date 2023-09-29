The article discusses the recent movements in gold prices and other commodities. It highlights factors such as the U.S.
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by Gold Editor (see all)
- Commodity Roundup: Gold faces monthly decline; government shutdown, U.S. data in focus - September 29, 2023
- Gold Price Forecast: XAU/USD to see strategic buying emerging around $1,850 – ANZ - September 29, 2023
- Kerala Gold Rate Today: Prices Dip For Fourth Consecutive Day; Check Details - September 29, 2023