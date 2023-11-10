Precious metals ticked lower on Friday, with gold on its way to a second weekly fall after Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell said the central bank is ‘not confident’ it has done enough to bring inflation down.
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by Gold Editor (see all)
- Commodity Roundup: Gold faces weekly fall as traders debate the Fed’s next move - November 10, 2023
- Metal Prices Weaken Amid China Fears - November 10, 2023
- Gold price falls back as Fed Powell leans toward further policy tightening - November 10, 2023