Spot gold prices (XAUUSD:CUR) hit yet another record high at the start of the month on Monday, after U.S. inflation data showing easing prices bolstered bets that the Federal Reserve could cut …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by Gold Editor (see all)
- Gold price exhibits strength near fresh all-time high on firm Fed rate cut hopes - April 1, 2024
- Commodity Roundup: Gold hits record high; oil rigs rise by six in the first quarter - April 1, 2024
- Gold Price Today: All-time high! Yellow metal nears Rs 70k-mark! Check gold rates in Delhi, Mumbai and other cities - April 1, 2024