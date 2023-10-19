Gold prices (XAUUSD:CUR) extended gains to a fourth session on Thursday despite a steady dollar, driven by safe-haven demand as Middle East conflict continues to unfold, with investors assessing potential economic impact.
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by Gold Editor (see all)
- Commodity Roundup: Gold prices extend gains, Brent near $90 amid Middle East turmoil - October 19, 2023
- Gold price struggles for traction as investors assess Israel-Hamas tensions - October 19, 2023
- Trip to Israel Ties Biden and US to Any Gaza Offensive - October 19, 2023