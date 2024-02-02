Oil prices inched higher on Friday, buoyed by OPEC’s decision to keep its oil output policy unchanged, although both the benchmarks were set for weekly losses a …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by Gold Editor (see all)
- Gold price clings to gains on Fed rate-cut hopes, US NFP in focus - February 2, 2024
- Commodity Roundup: Oil gains as OPEC keeps policy unchanged, gold near 1-month high - February 2, 2024
- Gold Price Forecast: No jumps are expected on XAU/USD – Commerzbank - February 2, 2024