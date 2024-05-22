Gold prices edged lower for a second-consecutive day as the U.S. dollar held firm amid hawkish commentary from Federal Reserve officials, while crude oil futures shed more than 1% as investors look ahead to the Fed minutes and demand signs.
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by Gold Editor (see all)
- Commodity Roundup: Oil sheds over 1%, gold down on hawkish Fed talks - May 22, 2024
- Gold price edges lower on bleak interest-rate outlook - May 22, 2024
- Gold prices surge! Why 9-Carat gold jewellery may now be hallmarked - May 22, 2024