Spot silver (XAGUSD:CUR) gained more than 1% on Friday, reaching its highest since early December, and over 3% so far this week, on its way to clock a third straight week of gains. “In contrast to …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by Gold Editor (see all)
- Gold Price Forecast: XAU/USD could retest recent highs following the US sentiment indicators – Commerzbank - March 15, 2024
- Commodity Roundup: Silver set for third week of gains, gold below record high - March 15, 2024
- Gold price rises as US yields cool down, although downside remains favored - March 15, 2024