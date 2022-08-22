Due to the strengthening of the dollar, Gold on the Multicommodity Exchange (MCX) fell by Rs 400 to Rs 51,164 per ten grams today, Whereas, Silver fell by more than Rs 600 to Rs 54,953 per kg.
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by Gold Editor (see all)
- Daily Gold News: Monday, August 22 – Gold Price Extends its Downtrend - August 22, 2022
- TSX futures fall as lower gold prices weigh - August 22, 2022
- Commodity Superfast: Gold And Silver Prices Fall As The Dollar Strengthens; Know The Latest Rates Here - August 22, 2022