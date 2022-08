Commodity Superfast: Gold And Silver Prices Fall On The Day Of Janmashtami, Yellow Metal Slips Below Rs 52,000

On the Multicommodity Exchange (MCX), the price of 24 carat purity gold futures fell by Rs 133 to Rs 51,470 per 10 grams today. On the other hand, silver prices also registered a fall. On MCX, the …

Read Full Story at source (may require registration)