Today the US dollar crossed 104 against the Indian rupee. The strength of the dollar led to a rise in the prices of gold and silver. The futures price of gold on MCX is trading higher at Rs 57,121 per …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by Gold Editor (see all)
- Gold Price Forecast: XAU/USD in correction mode – Commerzbank - February 7, 2023
- Commodity Superfast: Gold And Silver Prices Rise On Strong Dollar, Know Today’s Latest Rates - February 7, 2023
- gold price today february 7 gold recovers on softer dollar as traders await economic cues check rate in delhi mumbai other cities - February 7, 2023